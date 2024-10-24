Layla Kolbe made it known that they will not be weighing in on Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Layla, who is married to Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe, stated this on her Instagram stories on Wednesday

Social media was up in arms when the Kolisis released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage

Cheslin Kolbe's wife said they will not speak about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce. Image: @layla_kolbe on Instagram/ Getty Images

The Kolbe family will not be stirring any drama by commenting on Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce.

Layla Kolbe takes to Instagram with a message

Layla Kolbe took to social media to announce that she and her husband, Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe, will not be sharing their opinions on Siya and Rachel's divorce.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Layla stated, “We will not be responding to any messages regarding Rachel & Siya.”

Siya and Rachel announce divorce

Mzansi had an emotional outburst when Springboks Skipper and his children's mother, Rachel Kolisi, released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.

"After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," the statement starts.

The couple then goes on to say that they would continue their work as parents to their two children Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah, and their work on the Kolisi Foundation.

Social media users felt some type of way about the divorce, with people expressing their disappointment.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been married for eight years.

A timeline of Siya and Rachel's 12-year relationship

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africa's former IT couple, Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi, announced their divorce in a shocking statement on social media recently.

The couple has been together for over 12 years since they began dating in 2012. They have shared most of their milestones with the public. Rachel and Siya tied the knot in 2016 in a lavish ceremony at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West; however, their marriage came to an end this week.

