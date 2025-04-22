American social media users have been dragging South Africa-born musician Tyla after she debuted a fresh cut for her campaign with Erewhon

A social media user from the US went viral for mocking Tyla and claiming that she lacked originality

South Africans, especially from the Coloured community, defended Tyla and argued that the hairstyle has deep roots in local culture

Bathong! A section of American social media users continues to bully our girl Tyla. The Push 2 Start songstress was recently dragged for allegedly copying a Pop legend’s outfit from 2001.

Americans roast Tyla's new hairstyle

Now, a section of American social media users is roasting Tyla over her new hairstyle. The Grammy Award winner dumped her usual curly hairstyle for a short pixie cut for her campaign with Erewhon. Tyla teamed up with Erewhon to create the Bliss Smoothie, which is exclusively available at all Erewhon locations.

One social media user, @NEEDlTINME2, led the charge against Tyla. The social media user shared pictures from the campaign and paired them with a caption, mocking the South Africa-born musician and accusing her of copying Rihanna. The post was captioned:

“Lmfaaaooooo what in the Good Girl Gone WRONG is going on here… now she’s in a new Rihanna era 😭😭😭 I’m sorry but if I were Rihanna I would genuinely be annoyed and taken aback. Tyla needs to find her own identity immediately.”

A South African social media user @LWavezzz stepped in to defend Tyla. They argued that the hairstyle has historical origins and isn’t synonymous with Rihanna.

“Our black and coloured mothers did not get razor cuts in the 80s and 90s for you to claim Tyla is inspired by Rihanna✋🏽,” @LWavezzz said.

Fans defend Tyla amid American hate

Several netizens concurred with the South African social media user and called American social media users uncultured.

Here are some of the comments:

@PalesaMogorosi_ said:

“They are so uncultured and delusional. I wouldn't look at that hairstyle and think of Rihanna.”

@sewelankoana responded:

“They think the world started in 2005😂”

@agundarachel highlighted:

“You’re arguing with people who have to choose ABCD in high school, they know nothing about critical thinking. They think Rihanna, who is not even American, is the first woman to have that style lol.”

@therealestnomsa joked:

“I even have a pic of 2 of my grannies in their razor wigs from the 80s😂😂I guess they copied Rihanna too.”

@Kimdavids6 argued:

“At this point, South Africans copied breathing from them 😅😅😅 Always having an issue.”

Tyla films music video for song off her 2nd album

Meanwhile, Tyla isn't resting on her laurels following the success of her debut album.

Briefly News reported that Tyla recorded a music video for a song off her yet to be released second album following her debut Coachella performance.

Tyla has been tight-lipped regarding details about her second album. Now and then, the Breathe Me musician has dropped hints of what fans can expect on the follow-up to her self-titled debut.

