South Africans were unimpressed by one fashion content creator’s grocery shopping outfit.

A micro fashion content creator went viral on TikTok because of her grocery shopping outfit.

The woman shared a clip on TikTok where she put together the look and modelled it in front of the camera.

SA unimpressed by woman’s outfit

Looking chic and stylish is always a good idea, especially when leaving the house. A young South African beauty and fashion micro content creator went viral on TikTok after sharing her grocery shopping outfit.

The look reminded South Africans of the famous TV character, Inspector Gadget. Mzansi poked fun at the woman’s fashion sense and begged her to never go grocery shopping again.

The youngster wore a black and brown outfit with a long jacket and a large hat. In her recent video, the fashionista is wearing a similar outfit but in red and made Mzansi conclude that was her signature look.

One TikTok user, @Membi_x, said:

“She loves to look dangerous with coats and hats.”

South Africans trusted the process during the first few seconds of the video, but lost it as soon as the youngster put together her look. The thread of over 1.4K comments was filled with hilarious messages that roasted the creative woman.

The fashionista garnered close to half a million views in one day after posting the now-viral video.

Mzansi floored by lady’s outfit

South Africans were unimpressed with one fashion creator’s outfit in a now-viral TikTok video:

A Mzansi youngster's outfit received major thumbs down on TikTok.

@WEFTTSTYLES confirmed the signature style:

“She's always dressed like this, since high school.”

@Masibonge Mnguni was amazed:

"Bathong? Inspector Gadget?”

@Adelaide Addie💎 wondered:

“Am I the only one who goes grocery shopping looking like iphara?”

@zamambomasikakane4 said4

“You’re definitely a shoplifter.”

@Nella ❤️ begged:

“Please, don’t ever go grocery shopping again.”

@No sighed:

“I trusted the process, I really did.”

@_th4ti chuckled:

“Detective Malebana.”

@SaniwithAChance was familiar with the woman’s vision:

“Great outfit, babe. I’m just worried about how difficult it will be to pick up items with the hat and coat, you know?”

@Tshego M would wear the outfit under different circumstances:

“I prefer baggy clothes for shopping. I'd definitely wear this to a funeral though.”

@kamiieydeedee responded to the comment above:

“I don’t like baggy clothes so I’m very much comfortable.”

