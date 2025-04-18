A young South African fashionista from Johannesburg created a jacket that Mzansi women thought would be practical during the ongoing GBV crisis

With the gender-based violence and femicide crisis in the country, the youngster's garment was favoured by many who seek protection from perpetrators

Social media users interacted with the designer and shared their thoughts with her in a thread of comments on TikTok

A fashion-forward Mzansi woman from Johannesburg impressed people with a one-of-a-kind jacket that she recently added to her collection.

SA women fell in love with one lady's innovative creation. Image: @nodia.tagel

Source: TikTok

Many did not get the concept of her latest piece, but several South African women thought the design was practical.

SA fond of lady's glass jacket

Nodia Tagel, a young South African fashionista, stunned many people online after showing off her new and innovative garment. Tagel revealed her glass jacket in a now-viral TikTok video.

She shared how she would style the unique garment that was simply a dull and black until she added green broken glass all over it. Tagel trended on TikTok after posting three videos with her new garment.

With a dire gender-based violence and femicide crisis in the country, South Africans thought the glass jacket would be more than just a fashion piece, but a protective gear from perpetrators. The glass would harm anyone who dared to touch them inappropriately without their consent.

Some women shared that they needed the jacket for confidence to walk around in the CBD, while some wanted to avenge the people who betrayed them in family and relationships. Others wondered about the legality of the garment and advised the designer to reach out to Balenciaga for a possible collaboration as her style is aligned with theirs.

Tagel impressed many when she styled her jacket as she’s known for her unique street wear style and innovative fashion pieces that she showcases all over her TikTok page.

Mzansi amazed by glass jacket

Social media users were stunned by one lady’s fashion-forward glass jacket and said:

@Princess Letso commented:

“Free hugs for all men in SA.”

@Phe🪽chuckled at a comment:

“Someone said, ‘Zee Mabhodlela’.”

@𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢$𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 was amazed by the glass jacket:

“But this is revolutionary, like how does she think of this?”

@LunaM decided:

“All women in South Africa need this jacket, for our safety.”

@sihle pointed out:

“This is her most normal fit yet, we making progress.”

@Maitokonya wondered:

“Is this jacket legal?”

@k.hanyi.ngema shared:

“I think you could work something out with Balenciaga.”

@Koketso_wamutsonga thought:

“Amaphara would hate to see me coming.”

@Jordanisbetter🖤wrote:

“I need that jacket for when I go to the CBD.”

@Lio insisted:

“I need this jacket ASAP for my family gathering.”

@Sinoh🫧 commented:

“Perfect jacket to hug my ex.”

