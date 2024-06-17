A TikTok thrifting queen showed off her fabulous finds that only cost her R260 in total, including leopard print Calvin Klein sunglasses

Mandisa Banda reckons she has a thing for thrifting, and thrifting has a thing for her as she bagged high-quality fashion staples for less than R300 in total

Netizens drooled over the majestic finds and asked Banda to plug them with her fantastic thrift stores

Mandisa Banda, a self-proclaimed thrift queen showed the ladies how to actually thrift.

A Mzansi thrifting queen showed off her skills when she bagged seven items for only R260. Image: @mandisa banda

Source: TikTok

The hun bagged cool designer leopard print sunglasses by Calvin Klein for only R40.

Fashion is everywhere

Fashion is not about where you shop but how you express yourself through clothes. Although most people boost their confidence by shopping at luxurious boutiques, the girlies who thrift are winning too.

Mandisa Banda, a self proclaimed thrifting queen showed the girlies how thrifting is done when she bought good quality and stylish staples for less than R300. The cutie who clearly has a thing for animal print, leopard print to be precise, bought seven thrifted pieces for only R260 including a shirt from Woolies.

Here’s what Banda splurged on:

Calvin Klein leopard print sunglasses-R40

Brand new leopard print court shoes-R40

Leopard print skirt-R40

Woolies striped shirt-R10

Red cardigan-R50

Grey sweater-R40

Blue sweater-R40

Watch Banda’s video below:

A master at work

Mandisa chose not to hide her awesome thrifting skills and captioned her post:

“I like to think of myself as the queen of thrifting. I got everything on my wish list okay! EVERYTHING.”

Netizens were highly impressed by Banda’s skills and commented:

@You know who it is cannot get over the dreamy haul:

"This is the dreamiest thrift haul."

@helloshayxo knows that the thrifting trip was blessed:

"This is a gift from the thrift gods."

Shopping more for less

