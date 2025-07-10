A heartwarming TikTok video of a gogo calmly enjoying a children's flying swing ride at a theme park went viral

Her unbothered demeanour and graceful handling of the ride garnered widespread admiration and laughter

The video served as a refreshing source of happiness, reminding viewers to embrace joy and simple pleasures

South Africans were charmed and amused by a viral video showing a gogo fearlessly enjoying a kiddies' theme park ride, celebrating her joyful spirit and the refreshing reminder that happiness knows no age.

A TikTok video captured a gogo’s carefree moment on a flying swing ride, winning the hearts of South Africans online. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A heartwarming video recently went viral, bringing pure joy and laughter to social media users by featuring a gogo fearlessly embracing a kiddie's theme park ride with a wonderfully unbothered attitude and an infectious zest for life.

The clip, originally shared by TikTok user @sbongs82, was filmed at Liberty Midlands Mall in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, in Pietermaritzburg and shows the elderly woman seated calmly on a set of mini flying swings meant for children. While most adults would shy away from the spotlight or the kids’ swinging seats, this gogo embraced the moment carefree and without fear of being judged.

How one gogo's playful spirit reminded Mzansi to choose joy

What truly made the video go viral was her unbothered expression and the way she handled the ride with more grace than most kids. Comments poured in with laughter, nostalgia, and admiration. The video racked up thousands of views within hours, with South Africans applauding her playful spirit. For many, it was a refreshing reminder that joy has no age limit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users also reflected on how moments like these bring light into people’s timelines. In a world that often feels heavy, this simple video became a source of happiness. Whether she was healing her inner child or just trying something new, this gogo reminded the nation that sometimes, the most powerful act is to choose joy, even on the kiddies' ride.

A wholesome TikTok clip showing a gogo peacefully enjoying a kiddies’ flying swing ride went viral across South Africa. Image: @sbongs82

Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens had to say about the gogo

Mazakazaka05 said:

"Akakhali logogo, ngicabanga ukuthi uyijwayele lento, wahamba moyeni straight! 😭"

Nombuso Dlamini said:

"Healing her inner child. Love it for you, girl."

Prosper Makhamba said:

"We all need a break from adulting. I love this for her! 🥰"

Dipuo wrote:

"Am I toxic for finding this hilarious? 🤣"

Maps Rakgetsi added:

"She’s also allowed to have fun, she’s someone’s daughter too. 🥹❤️"

Kingbudah pointed out:

"She’s not even screaming. Flying is normal to her now. 😭😭"

Jeezy Fire said:

"You can just tell she’s a Zulu teacher… 'Isalakutshelwa sibonangomopho.' 😂"

Amanda Tshangela highlighted:

"No sound. No context. Just nothing. 😭"

Ma Khwela said:

"Othisha ababuyele emsebenzin."

GGGG TikTok video below

3 Briefly News stories about gogos

Source: Briefly News