One TikTok video shows a grandmother who was completely absorbed in an episode of a WWE match

An older lady made it known she had a favourite WWE wrestler she was passionately cheering for in a video that went viral

People could not help but make jokes after seeing the older lady express how much she liked WWE superstar John Cena

A TikTok video of a gogo cheering for John Cena was a hit among viewers.

A TikTok creator posted a video of their grandma enjoying some wrestling. In a TikTok post, the woman was watching a WWE fight in the clip shared on 23 June 2025.

The video of the older woman enjoying watching a WWE clash received thousands of likes. The comment section of the TikTok video featuring the grandmother was filled with hilarious takes from South Africans.

Gogo stans WWE

In a video posted by @lisamselana, an older woman was showing her support for John Cena. In the clip, she was chanting his name while cheering him on in a fight, saying "beat him, beat him". The lady was so into it that she got up to stand closer to the television to celebrate John Cena's win. She loudly declared that she loves John Cena very much in the video.

An older woman was fully on John Cena's side in his WWE match.

Man fooled by WWE star lookalike

One gent made people laugh with a throwback photo of himself when he thought he was with Hulk Hogan. The young man posted a picture of himself beaming when he was a child posing with a man who looked like the WWE icon. He said the Hulk Hogan lookalike was convincing when he was young, and it was one of his happiest days. Online users came up with creative names for the uncanny fake Hulk Hogan, who played along.

SA amused by older John Cena fan

Many people commented on the video full of jokes about the older woman and her love for John Cena. Netizens pointed out their favourite parts of the Gogo watching John Cena. Watch the video of the woman cheering for John Cena below:

The Real Travel Guy said:

"Find yourself someone to support you, the way this gogo supports John Cena."

cjwitdawilly was amused:

"Xhosa people and WWE is an unbreakable relationship 😭🤨"

Maoli ッ joked:

"Sho Majozi 40 years later🙏"

user91441755059571 wrote:

"One of my best memories was watching WWE with our helper in her room growing up 🥺"

Kamogelo Molefi🎭📽 wondered:

"Is she aware this is John Cena's final year in WWE? 🥺 He's actually retiring."

rMorale24 added:

"The bragging rights before the match was over😂😂thetaa!"

Siya was amused:

"Not her voluntarily playing tag team with John Cena😭😭😂 She’s literally moering hom🤣🤣"

Ontha >3 wondered:

"Why is she doing the action like she is in the ring?"

sbu shared:

"My grandma was like this."

