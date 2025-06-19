One TikTok video of a close-up look at one man's dangerous job working with electricity became a viral hit

Many people were fascinated by the post of the electrician who was working on the supply of power in an area in South Africa

TikTok viewers were in awe over the video of the manual labor that one man does for his everyday job

A man became a viral hit because of his interesting profession. A video posted on 13 June 2025 gave people a look at his job in the electricity supply industry.

An electrician worked on an electric cable in a viral TikTok video. Image: @kgabuzjkqhe

Source: TikTok

The video of the man left people amazed as they saw just how dangerous it is for him to work with electricity. The clip of the electrician fulfilling his work duty received thousands of likes.

Elelectrician works dangerous job

In a TikTok video by @kgabuzjkqhr a man was suspended on a powerline. He was trying to navigate his body while securely attached to the electricity cable. The electrician was being careful as he tried to maneuver his body along the electricity line trying to figure out the best way to move. He resorted to sitting on the powerline and struggling while trying to move himself across.

Man switches off electricity for loadshedding

Loadshedding often frustrates South Africans. The scheduled powercuts made a video of a man working at an Eskom powerplant fascinated people. In a viral story, Briefly News reported on a man who showed people a behind the scenes look at how loadshedding works. He flipped a switch when it was time to initiate loadshedding in a video. Many people were amused by the video as they made jokes about finally finding one of the employees responsible for power cuts in the country. Online users cracked jokes about the man who flipped switches at an Eskom power station in a video.

Eskom loadshedding has been a problem in South Africa for years. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans amazed by dangerous electricity job

Many people commented on the video saying they hoped the man would be safe on his job. Some netizens wanted to know how much money he was paid to put his life at risk. Read the comments and watch the video below:

Yollette Sehlabaka said:

"Respect, God bless you."

Thobekile Sithole wrote:

"You're living my dream 😩😩 I have N6 in Electrical engineering (Heavy Current) 😢but I still have hope ukuthi one day God will fulfill my dream🥰"

Siŕ Mzimela joked:

"Imagine Monday uneBhabhalazi😭"

Brenda Mokoena was full of jokes:

"How come electricians are not called power rangers❓"

Lorato_lulu was in awe:

"The salary better be speaking the same language as the danger. because wow!"

Lee wrote"

"I have to get the keys for the main electrical plant and put them in my pocket before I climb there ,my enemy might go back and switch on the power😒"

