Young woman flexes working underground in the mines. Images: @fonokie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the typically male-dominated mining industry, one exceptional woman is showcasing her resilience and determination.

Trailblazing woman in the mining industry

TikTok user @fonokie shared a post of what it's like working underground in the mine. `The young trailblazer is breaking barriers and proving that gender is no obstacle to success. In the video, she showcased how she works as a miner underground. Her perseverance and unwavering commitment to her craft have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers.

Through her tenacity and perseverance, she has shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations of women in the mining industry.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is impressed by young lady's hustle

Through her accomplishments, she is not only setting an example for other women aspiring to enter the mining industry but also challenging traditional norms and perceptions. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement, reminding us all that with hard work and determination, anyone can succeed, regardless of gender.

Peeps shared their views in the comment section:

@glenzito55 said:

"Which mine are you are working for."

@user9109 commented:

"Mama are you a mine worker?"

@Mnikathi 27 said:

"Please help me, how did you get into the industry."

@Mthobisy Buthelezi commented:

"Which mining is this my sister?"

@samkelonhlabathi said:

"Professional."

@qophelo30 commented:

"Make your money my sister."

@Saz said:

"Wow you are a miner"

Source: Briefly News