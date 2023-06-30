A young woman with a disability has founded the Uni-Africa Foundation, a non-profit organisation aimed at promoting equality for people with disabilities

The foundation believes that everyone, regardless of their age, condition, or socio-economic status, should have equal opportunities for personal growth and development

Nokuzola Kakaza aims to break down barriers, promote inclusivity, and empower people with disabilities to live their lives to the fullest

Nokuzola Kakaza, a disabled young woman from the small village of Kraaipan in the North West, is on a mission to raise awareness and advocate for people with disabilities.

Kakaza breaks down barriers by empowering individuals with disabilities

Kakaza founded the Uni-Africa Foundation, which believes everyone should have equal opportunities for growth and development, regardless of age, condition, socio-economic status, or geographic location. The foundation's vision is to create an inclusive world built on honesty, respect, and equality, where the lifestyle and future of people with disabilities are not overlooked.

She says:

"I want to live in a country where the lives of people with disabilities are valued more than just receiving social grants. It's important for individuals with disabilities to have the skills and independence they need to take care of themselves, something many parents struggle with. I see myself as a leader and advocate, fighting for the rights of people with disabilities. I want to create a society where disability is recognised and where barriers to inclusion in areas like modeling, work, and hiring are addressed. I believe in implementing high-quality practices and promoting flexibility to ensure a brighter future for individuals with disabilities."

Young lady aims to promote inclusion and equality for people with disabilities

Kakaza is living with scoliosis, which is the abnormal curvature of the spine and requires her to use a wheelchair. The inspirational lady has faced personal challenges from a young age. Losing her mother at the age of 11, followed by her father sentence to life in prison when she was 15, and the subsequent passing of her grandparents after completing matric.

Kakaza reflected on her life experiences:

"My life experiences have motivated and inspired me. I have faced numerous challenges, and I want to make a difference for those who come after me. I firmly believe in God and living a purposeful life. Why not use my own life to change the lives of others? I want to show people the importance of self-belief and trust, as many misunderstand the concept of disability and the challenges life brings. It's important to remember that nothing is permanent, and we can overcome obstacles with the right mindset."

Creating opportunities for personal growth and development

Despite the obstacles she has faced, Kakaza has achieved remarkable success. She received the NYDA Trailblazer Award in 2023 and is a professional model, holding titles such as Congeniality Queen and Public Choice. She was also the 1st runner-up in the Rise and Shine competition in 2019 and ranked in the top 10 of Miss Wheelchair South Africa in 2021.

"As a child, one of my dreams was to create awareness and make a difference. Modeling has become an essential platform for me to tell my story and share my life experiences. To me, beauty has a purpose. It starts when you truly become yourself and embrace everything that makes you unique. Challenges don't scare me; if you throw me into a cage full of lions, I will emerge as their leader. We are the embodiment of what we seek in life, and I am determined to make a positive impact in the world."

In South Africa, individuals with disabilities often face discrimination in various aspects of life, including access to healthcare services, employment, modelling competitions, and education. The young lady is determined to make a change and says:

"I have a dream to see a Miss South Africa pageant specifically for women with special needs. I believe that disability social grants need to be reevaluated because, honestly, they are not very helpful after finishing high school. Some of us don't even reach that level of education. I want to see more opportunities given to schools that cater to households with disabilities. It would be amazing if entrepreneurship workshops for people like us could become popular and widely accessible. I am determined to make a difference and become the future female president of South Africa."

Kakaza is determined to challenge these barriers and create a society where the lives of people with disabilities are valued beyond social grants. She envisions a world where self-independence is prioritised and parents are equipped with the necessary skills to support their children with disabilities.

