“Racism Is Taught”: Farmer Publicly Thanks Woman Who Helped Her on the Freeway

A black woman new to Gauteng shared that a white woman helped her when she had a problem with her car

The farmer took to her social media accounts across various platforms to express her gratitude

Members of the online community loved the spirit of ubuntu and headed to the comment section with positivity

A local farmer shared her gratitude after receiving help on a freeway.

Source: Twitter

A woman thanked another online after she stopped to help her with her car troubles.

Simply known as Farm Girl on social media platforms, a farmer who uses the handle @fifi_dvc took to her TikTok account to reshare a tweet she posted on X. In the post, she thanked a white woman who pulled over on the freeway to assist her with a punctured tyre.

She also said in the tweet:

"May you never have a change of heart. I was panicking since I’m new to GP (Gauteng province). I’m intentionally mentioning her race because she didn't know I’m a farmer or speak Afrikaans."

With a screenshot of the post uploaded on TikTok, Farm Girl added:

"Let this remain a reminder that racism is taught, and those who conform to it do so by choice. We thank God for all deeds, big and small. Humanity!"

Take a look at the TikTok post in the picture below:

The TikTokker shared how grateful she was for the woman's assistance.

Source: TikTok

Ubuntu warms social media users' hearts

Members of the online community took to the TikTokker's comment section to express their thoughts on the anonymous person's kind gesture.

@monkeyheartland said to the public:

"There are so many good people out there! Irrespective of their skin colour or culture."

Sharing their thoughts, @blaps7789 said:

"It's time we put politics aside and look at a person and see for ourselves the good in them."

@_audz0 wrote in the comments:

"It’s the right thing to do as a human. We should never first look at someone's race before deciding whether we want to help! I’m glad you got assistance and that you are okay."

@zak_khan7860 told people:

"We are South Africans, and it's in our blood that we help each other. It's the criminals and corrupt people that make our country look bad."

