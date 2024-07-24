BI Phakathi shared a video of himself helping a young boy and his elderly grandmother on TikTok

The family members were selling a bunch of leafy green vegetables for R10 but received more from the philanthropist

The video garnered early four million views, and many people rushed to the comment section to praise the group

Philanthropist BI Phakthi blessed a family selling vegetables. Images: @biphakathi1

Local hero BI Phakathi blessed a family in abundance when he saw a little boy selling what was described as spinach.

Sharing a video on his TikTok account (@biphakathi1), BI, who never reveals his identity, sat in a car when a child named Sifiso approached him, selling a bunch of leafy green vegetables for R10.

Sifiso, who shared that he was in Grade 5, told the man that he was selling the veggies for his grandmother, who he called over when BI gave him a R200 to pay for the bunch. The boy and his gogo told the philanthropist they did not have change to give him.

BI told the family members:

"Since you don't have change, give me two."

After receiving the leafy greens, the Good Samaritan said the entrepreneurs could keep the change, but that was not all the money they received. He then gave Sifiso and his grandmother R100 and R200 notes each, which left them grateful.

"God bless you. Thank you, my child," said the grandmother when BI handed her the cash.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens love the kind gesture

The inspiring video received millions of views, with nearly thousands of social media users rushing to the comment section to express their admiration for the boy's honesty, hustle, and kindness.

@karabom29 gave the grandmother credit and wrote:

"Gogo is raising a legend."

@highlyfavoured750 said of the young man:

"Sifiso is such a humble and respectful child."

@soulmargiela said to online community members:

"The little smile when he saw his granny receiving the money."

@ashleighsmith371 also commented on Sifiso's positive attitude:

"There is something in Sifiso's eyes that shines and shows he has a beautiful little soul!"

Sharing how the video made them feel, @itayi_tinashe said to BI:

"You almost brought me to tears. That was so touching. May God bless you more."

