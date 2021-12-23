After successfully graduating with his diploma, Innocent Mabuza from Nelspruit struggled to find work

The 24-year-old tried out vegetable farming at his parents’ home as a hobby and soon took the initiative to turn it into a business

Today his vegetable business is thriving and he has been able to employ three more people to help him

Innocent Mabuza (24) from KaNyamazane township in Nelspruit struggled to find employment after getting his diploma.

Vegetable business owner, Innocent Mabuza, started planting in his parents' backyard and now operates a thriving operation and employs staff. Image: Innocent Mabuza / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Not one to be defined by the odds stacked against him, the young man started a new hobby planting vegetables in his parents' backyard. He realised that he could make a living selling those vegetables.

Briefly News congratulated the young entrepreneur on Facebook, who has also created job opportunities for others. Today he has employed three young people who help him sell.

Mzansi applauded Innocent on his growing venture:

Keletšo Mmafefe Moloto said:

“Don't give up boy. There are people out there who are older than you with degrees and masters that are struggling. Life is not easy as we think after graduating. Keep on pushing.”

Pierre-henri Labuschagne commented:

“Respect brother, blessings over your business.”

Sicelo Kay Walekhosi said:

“I have so much respect for hustlers.”

Fada Ginjah reacted:

“God bless him.”

Wonder Donda said:

“Salute indeed he is a good example to us who are still afraid of taking calculated risks”

Keitumetse Larona reacted:

“This is the new South Africa put degrees aside and hustle like a drop out.”

Paulina Liphafa commented:

“Wonderful may the Almighty God bless you more and more. May your business flourish.”

Lindiwe Sibiya said:

“One of our own. We are proud of you.”

