“My Husband Didn’t Even Notice”: Woman Cooks Lettuce Instead of Cabbage

A woman on TikTok shared she made a mistake by confusing a head of lettuce with cabbage

The young lady unknowingly cut up and spiced the lettuce before boiling it in a pot of water

Social media users headed to the viral video's comment section to crack jokes and share similar stories of confusion

A local chef working on an international cruise line spoke to Briefly News about the difference between lettuce and cabbage

A young lady shared that she mistook lettuce for cabbage. Images: @darealllrissa5

A woman made a comical mistake when she confused two similar-looking but very different leafy green vegetables.

Marissa Jackson, who uses the handle @darealllrissa on TikTok, shared a video of herself preparing a meal on the app. Thinking she bought cabbage, the woman cut up and spiced a head of lettuce before putting it in a pot of boiling water.

The young mother did not specify the meal she was making but shared in her caption:

"I had two people tell me it was lettuce and not cabbage. I deleted the video so fast. It was so good, though. My husband didn't even notice."

Watch the comical clip below:

What's the difference between lettuce and cabbage?

Speaking to Briefly News, Lauren De Wet (a South African chef working for MSC Cruises, currently on international waters) explained that lettuce is often used in salads, wraps or burgers.

"Lettuce comes in a variety (such as iceberg, remain, butterhead and loose leaf, to name a few) and commonly used as garnish or toppings."

From the video Marissa posted, it is clear that she did not use lettuce as intended.

Regarding the other leafy green veggie, Lauren explains:

"Cabbage is normally used for stews and slaws. This is all based on what we use it for on a daily basis."

Internet laughs at woman's food mistake

Marissa's video garnered nearly two million views on the popular video-sharing platform. Thousands rushed to her post's comment section to share their laughs and similar experiences mixing the vegetables.

@momosouthahhh said to the unaware woman:

"The smell of cabbage is so different to lettuce. How did you confuse them?"

@ohdats.cece, who could relate to the blunder, shared:

"Girl, we are in the same boat. I thought I was using lettuce to make a salad. The whole time it was cabbage."

@selfloveandserenity asked Marissa:

"Was it your first time? I can understand not knowing when you picked it up, but I would've known the moment I cut it."

@faithalexisc laughed and said:

"You must’ve been on autopilot, girl! I’m glad it was still good, though."

@itsjasnotjaz_ told the online community:

"I got them mixed up as a kid. Everyone had cabbage on their burgers instead of lettuce."

