A young lady shared why she refuses to be an umarried mother, and people were left with mixed reactions

The TikTok video grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the hun's revelation as they expressed their thoughts, while some dragged her

In a clip making rounds online, one woman revealed her reason for not wanting to be a baby mama, and many were not feeling her.

Stunner refuses to be an unmarried mom

One babe in Mzansi opened up about the "hate" she allegedly received on social media due to her life choices. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @20s.with.jess, shared a video where she got candid about her decision that ruffled feathers among South African netizens.

@20s.with.jess expressed in her clip that she was 24 years of age and she refused to be a mother without being married first. The young lady's revelation did not sit well with people, and the footage captured the attention of many online users.

Take a look at the video below:

People dragged the woman in the comments

Although many were happy about the lady's decision, others thought it was uncalled-for as they flocked to the comments section dragging the young stunner, saying:

Uhuru-Phrdhi16

"Which internet now? Mara just drink water and wrestles."

Peassure N Mathebula expressed:

"They can still leave you with kids after 100 years of marriage, my love it doesn't make any difference, but I hear you."

Siphosethu shared:

"We don’t even know you."

Sihle wrote:

"They hate you for that? But those are your life decisions, and nobody should be bothered; they don’t even know you like that."

Kakuzu simply said:

"You are making the baby mamas angry, wena, especially the single ones."

