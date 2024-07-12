A woman shared her story online about her husband's refusal to legalise their marriage years ago

The woman built a successful career with the support of her father and now faces a potential career move that her husband wants to be part of

The man changes his tune and now wants to legalise their union which the woman is reluctant to do

A woman never forgave her husband for refusing to legally marry her nine years ago.

A story about a woman facing challenges with her unsupportive husband was shared online and sparked a discussion among netizens.

Woman shares husband's refusal to legalise their marriage

According to a social media post, the woman fell pregnant by the man several years ago. The man blatantly refused a legal court marriage to the woman, who was unemployed at the time, and so the couple eventually had only a traditional wedding, which the woman and her family were not entirely happy with.

The woman shared that her father stepped in to support and take care of her, ensuring she got a good job at a multinational company, and things started to look up for her.

She shared that she never forgave her husband for not wanting to legalise their union. As a result, she never listed him as her next of kin or put anything in his name, including the three properties they have – which are in their three children’s names.

“Just last month my company decided to transfer me to another branch in Texas, and the company is willing to pay for my entire family to relocate with me.

“My husband’s business is not doing too well, and he’s willing to relocate too, but we have no legal certificate to show that we are married. Now he wants us to go to court to legalise our marriage, and I have said “no”. My dad has threatened to disown me if I ever go with him to court,” the woman shared.

The woman also added that her husband has been badmouthing her to his family out of bitterness for her decision not to go to court to legalise their marriage – a decision he, himself, stood firm by nine years ago.

Mzansi supports woman's decision

The post sparked many views online, with many people commending the woman for working hard to hard to build a bright future for herself and her kids and standing up for herself against a man who wasn’t really interested in marrying her in the first place.

Damilola Johnson was proud of the woman:

“The entire human race is proud of you my dear .”

Er_nam said:

“He didn't honour her because she wasn't working and was thinking he'd have to share his property in case of divorce. So why should the Lady also Honor him now that things ain't going well for him.”

Cool_bonez commended the woman’s supportive dad:

“Your dad is a champ .”

Mr_ Gand responded:

“I think for once I side with a woman. He could do a court wedding and sign a prenup if that’s what he was afraid of.”

minkiep4m suggested divorce:

“Divorce my dear, divorce because your marriage was never based on love and empathy from the beginning.”

Nana Achiaa♥️ commented:

“Stand firm to your decision. Sisterhood dey your back.”

