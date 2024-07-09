A woman shared on TikTok that her uncle and his wife surprised her mother with a new vehicle

The daughter stated that her mom was involved in a car accident with a car the couple had previously bought her

Social media users flooded the comment section with love and positivity, primarily aimed towards the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A mother was brought to tears when her family surprised her with a new car. Images: @sandra22baloyi

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared that her mother was blessed with a new vehicle after surviving a car accident.

Sandra Baloyi took to her TikTok account (@sandra22baloyi) to share a heartwarming video of her family. The video shows the woman's mother, her uncle, his wife, and a baby on the man's arm entering a dealership and walking towards a new Ford vehicle with a ribbon and a few balloons.

The group met with an employer congratulating the mother, who had no idea the car would belong to her. The emotional woman hugged her family and got into her brand-new car.

Sandra shared in her caption that her mother was involved in an accident at the end of May, and her car was written off.

She adds:

"She was so stressed and depressed as the car she had was given to her by my uncle, and he surprised her with a new car.

"We're so grateful to you, Malume and your wife. We are blessed to have you. Thank you so much for the love and support that you always show and give."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Netizens show the family love

The video's virality caused thousands to share positivity and encouragement in the comment section. People also commented on Sandra's uncle's wife, who they thought had a heart of gold.

@jacobmolebatsi1 told the online community:

"If I can raise my children to love each other like this, I will be the happiest man."

@icos.frederickz said of the man's wife:

"I can tell that uMakoti was treated like a sibling in that family."

@tumelolesego0 applauded the duo, writing:

"The Makoti and Brother of the Year award goes to you. I have never seen anything this beautiful. More blessings to them indeed."

An emotional @mysteriouswomenofgod commented:

"Not me crying with you guys. This is beautiful. Keep up with the beautiful relationship you have as a family."

Johannesburg woman buys her mother a new car

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a daughter who surprised her mother with a brand-new Suzuki car and recorded the emotional moment to upload it on TikTok.

South Africa was deeply moved by the daughter's heartwarming gesture, which resonated with the values of love and family.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News