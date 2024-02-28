Woman Goes to Porsche Dealership With R10 Bank Balance, Mzansi in Stitches
- A woman left Mzansi in stitches after she went window shopping at a Porsche dealership with R10
- The lady's decision was led by boredom, she captured the experience in a TikTok video
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding her funny and some encouraging her to keep manifesting
One woman left South Africans laughing after she and her friend decided to go window shopping at a Porsche dealership.
@lovelyv33 posted the hilarious experience on her TikTok account. It all began when one friend of hers texted her saying she was bored and that they should go to the Porsche dealership to pass the time by window shopping the expensive cars.
Another part captured their moment at the dealership. The friends had a blast, they looked at the gorgeous cars and were even offered coffee to enhance their experience. At the end of the clip, the lady revealed her bank balance, which was R10.
Woman window shops Porsche with R10 bank balance
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
TikTokkers were entertained by the video
The video garnered over 46k likes, with many online users finding the woman hilarious and some encouraging her to keep on manifesting.
@Rayna Shebe loved:
"It's called manifestation. It's a good thing...."
@user9943937687316 shared:
"I used to do this back in the days by Mercedes-Benz Cape Town. Guess what, now I own one. Dreams do come true."
@Leratolisa relates:
"Last I went to view a house worth R3 million with R150 in the bank account. My last money to use on transportation to go to work ."
@A_Gorgeous_Hun manifested:
"One day, you will be collecting it ❤️️."
@Itumeleng Tumiiey tagged a friend:
"@kgomotso eish ."
Lady gushes over her mother and her Porsche
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bragged about her mom and Porsche.
A woman was a TiTok viral sensation after showing people her mom. In a viral clip, the lady flexed that she has a gorgeous mother. The mom took a stunning picture standing in front of her German car. Many online users were raving over her gorgeous mother's stunning dress. Netizens could not help but notice the luxurious Porsche.
