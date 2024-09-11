A white South African woman gave people an online tour of her kitchen in her modest shack

The wife and mother of two children showed off her new fridge, cooking area, and where the bathroom would be

Social media users headed to the comment section to praise the woman on the place she called home

A white woman showed off her kitchen in her shack. Images: @newsnexussa

Creating a home is about embracing what you have, no matter the size or structure of the space. In a moment of pride, a white woman took viewers online through her shack, showing parts of her humble home.

White woman gives a tour of her shack

The TikTok account News Nexus Official (@newsnexussa) reposted a video of the white woman showing people her kitchen, separate from the shack containing her bedroom.

The woman, who lives with her two children and husband, showed off her new fridge, cooking area and dining area. The same shack was also set to have a bathroom, an area the woman closed up with curtains.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves white woman's shack

A few local members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's humble home.

@tangotango250 said to the people online:

"It's neater than some people's fancy houses."

@jay.someone0 loved the home and said:

"Really beautiful. People won't understand the blessing of having your own roof over your head. May the Lord bless you even more."

@popsyh13 wrote in the comment section:

"You sound so proud of your home, and you should be. Well done. Beautiful home."

A curious @gunsandroses7346 wondered:

"Why should people live like this? The government needs to up their game and provide proper housing for the less fortunate."

@mkukiunaowaka used three words to describe the woman's house:

"Simple, neat and pragmatic."

@yoemmie told the online community:

"Making the best of what one has. I'm humbled."

