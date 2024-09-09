A couple working at Checkers were proud to share with internet users that they upgraded their home

The loved-up pair went from living in a humble shack to now staying in a spacious brick house

Members of the online community took to the post's comment section to write their congratulatory messages

A man proudly showed how he and his partner upgraded from living in a shack to a house. Images: @vetman59

Source: TikTok

Couples often lean on each other through life's challenges, providing strength and encouragement to build a better future together. After possibly years of hard work, two Checkers employees in love proudly transitioned from living in a modest shack to a sturdy brick home.

Upgrading their home life

Using the handle @vetman59, a man uploaded a picture of himself and his partner in their Checkers uniform standing in front of their new home.

In another post, the couple showed app users the place where they used to stay before making the spectacular upgrade.

Take a look at the picture of the couple's new home below:

A couple working at Checkers showed off their new home. Image: @vetman59

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates couple getting a new house

Social media users headed to the viral post's comment section to send the couple congratulatory messages for the new place they get to call home.

@mronlinebargains wrote to the pair:

"A couple with a vision. Congratulations."

@lutendora added positivity to the comments:

"Wishing this family peace, love and happiness, always. May the Lord continue to bless your union."

@hunnie1403 shared under the post:

"What I've learnt about life is that it doesn't matter how much you earn but how you use it. Congratulations, guys. I'm inspired."

@itumele_ called the moment beautiful, adding:

"Very inspiring to see black people winning."

A Checkers employee, @official_mandlebe, wrote in the comment section:

"Let them take us for granted. We, as Checkers workers, know why we are still there."

@mtshaana_ sent well wishes and said:

"Congratulations! May your new home be blessed with love, laughter, and an abundance of happy moments."

Couple replaces old shack with improved one

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local couple from the Eastern Cape who transformed their humble abode into a stunning paradise.

The two lovebirds replaced their old shack with one built with more substantial materials and was more spacious than the first one.

Source: Briefly News