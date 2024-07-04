A couple on TikTok showed off their journey of finally moving in together

The love birds had to wait to find a home after they got married

The pair filled their cosy home with stunning homeware pieces that kept their home looking modern

Two Mzansi lovebirds finally moved in together after marriage.

A married Mzansi couple finally moved in together into their new home in Pretoria. Image: @clairenthamoloto

The husband and wife excitedly showed off their new home on TikTok

Mzansi couple move in together

Mzansi'sMzansi's newlyweds excitedly showed off their new home. Nthabi and her husband finally moved in together in Pretoria.

The lovely couple showed off how they modernised their home with some of their favourite pieces. Nthabi took over the kitchen and neatly packed their groceries in transparent jars.

The wife also vlogged doing makoti dishes as she washed and cleaned the house while her husband took on the more masculine task of setting up the furniture.

The newlyweds also announced that they are plant parents excited to nurture their babies. Nthabi baked some scones on an excellent nightcap with her hubby.

She captioned her clip:

"Excuse my voice my tired is tired, also I couldn’t vlog properly because we were so busy but God has been so good."

Watch the video below:

Modern-day Mzansi makoti

To get a better understanding on what modernsing a home means, Briefly News reached out to an Interior Designer for comment. Gontse PK, the Interior Designer highlighted that:

"Oftentimes, modernism is mistaken for minimalism and minimalism for neutralism. But especially when it comes to couples, it’s important for them to define what modernism means to them.

"I have found that come and cosy bedrooms are best for couples, especially with kids involved; using dark tones not only makes it easier for maintenance but keeps it romantic as well. This also helps couples meet each other halfway in terms of colour tones, especially since men are likely to be drawn to darker colours and women to warmer, lighter tones."

Gontse also shared that some of the key elements to bring in this cosy feel are :

Textures - use a variation of different textures, achieved through the use of different quilted / knitted throw blankets and cushions.

⁠Incorporated a seating area ( doesn’t have to be a large couch , could be a small ottoman or arm chair ) , it inspires couples to see the bedroom as more than just a place to sleep , but they can lounge , read a book, gossip, and do much more !

⁠Add lighting - it’s important to have more than just ceiling lights , table lamps or floor lamps make for a great addition to that cozy , romantic set up at night .

The Mzansi couple is happy to share a home. They filled their sanctuary with stunning pieces that show off their personalities.

Netizens are happy for the beautiful Mzansi couple and commented:

@Dimakatso Madonsela wondered where Nthabi got her love for keeping things neat:

"Who raised you to be a clean and neat person? Hayi bathong always on point even the baby's drawer eneat."

@Nomonde

"Young parents doing the things, love it."

