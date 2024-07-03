In this weakened economy that South Africans find themselves drowning, one cannot help but make significant lifestyle cuts to save more money

Hlengiwe Msholozi shared her money-saving tip as she moved out of her comfortable bachelor flat into a busy backroom

The woman seemed very happy with her decision as she shared the news on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Hlengiwe filmed a moving truck with all of her belongings suffocating in boxes.

A Mzansi lady moved out of her home to downgrade into a much cheaper place to save money. Image: @hlengiwemsholozi

Source: TikTok

She arrived at her new home and recorded the interior for her TikTok footage.

Mzansi youth on financial freedom

The South African youth makes sure not to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps regarding money. Working long hours for little money, spending more than they can afford, and drowning in poverty scare the youth of today.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Mzansi youth do all they can to ensure they are exposed to innovative money-making methods. Hlengiwe did not have a business plan, but she knew that financial freedom was a dream that kept her up all night.

She decided to look for much cheaper homes to save some cash. The lady found the perfect house that fit her budget and moved out of her old place.

The lady captioned the video:

“To new beginnings.”

Watch the video below:

Leaving today's comfort for tomorrow's rewards

Hlengiwe left her bachelor home, where she had ample privacy, to live in a backroom with a shared toilet among tenants. Even with the significant changes in living conditions, Hlengiwe appears happy and content.

Netizens discussed their thoughts in the comments section:

@Perfect_Rose shared her story:

"I downgraded in Feb, from 4.4 to 1.6. I've never been happier,I can breathe."

@lesbian ya mokgatlha❤ shared her story of downgrading:

"And it’s not a problem I downgraded from having a car to no car."

Girls unafraid to downgrade

Briefly News also reported that a South African woman, @kay_radebe_, shared how she had to downgrade her lifestyle and let go of her beautiful Audi after changing careers. She shared that she was proud of taking the bold step of downgrading her lifestyle and having a car that she could comfortably afford while working for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News