Mzansi’s broke lawyer showed the girls how to get more for their money on maintenance day

Maintenance day has become a global thing for women where they pay special attention to their needs

The lawyer vlogged her entire day, where she got her nails, hair, and a juicy meal for only R350

The lawyer’s spending wowed Mzansi because of how cheap and affordable her maintenance day was.

A broke Mzansi lawyer was unafraid to show the world her careful maintenance day spending. Image: @ becomingadvocatengubeni

A brilliant, broke lawyer managed to get more for her money.

Women have decided to take their appearance seriously. Yes, yes, women have always looked after themselves for many years before the 25th century, fighting over dresses and shoes at a boutique, getting BBLs and Botox, and jumping on the latest trends. Still, now, women have set aside a day to focus only on themselves.

This holy day is called maintenance day when a woman focuses on getting her hair, nails, lashes, and retail therapy on point. A broke Mzansi lawyer did not let her empty pockets limit the exploration of her maintenance day.

Mzansi women’s smart spending

The intelligent lady found a way to get more for her money as she aimed for a sizzling glow. With only R350 to spare, she returned to her roots of supporting local entrepreneurs. She visited a salon where she got her hair relaxed for R60 and then plaited for R100.

From there, she got her nails done and topped things off with a juicy kota meal from one of her favourite food trucks in the hood. The smart lady who is just starting out in law was happy about her spending as she did not have to break the bank to get the look that she’s been gunning for.

Netizens were impressed with the woman’s ability to get more for her money and complimented her in the comments section of her TikTok post:

@Tamain Collette Pill understood the lawyer's struggles:

"I love people that post with transparency of the journey , it's the most broke profession at the start, you look boss girl."

@Sheistooloud assured the alwyer:

"Not even broke, financially literate lawyer."

Mzansi lawyers taking baby steps

Briefly News also reported that a young woman took to social media to share what her first week as a pupil advocate looked like. In her video, the woman gave a glimpse of her time at the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

