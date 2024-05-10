A woman, @tlhodintuli took to social media to share her views on the idea of being skinny

In a video, @tlhodintuli expressed that she didn't believe everyone looks good, skinny or thin

Some viewers agreed with her message of body positivity, while others found it controversial

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman claimed that being skinny isn't for everyone. Image: @tlhodintuli

Source: TikTok

One woman went viral on TikTok after expressing her unpopular opinion about being skinny.

Woman challenges 'skinny' beauty standards

Many people can identify with the personal goal of wanting to lose weight.

However, in a video, user @tlhodintuli claimed that not everyone, especially women, look good skinny.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I respect hustle, I respect people taking care of themselves and being in the gym—I'm all for it. But not all of us look good skinny or thin. Sometimes, that thick body you're trying to get rid of is actually what suits you. Think about it," @tlhodintuli said in her viral post.

Mzansi weighs in on skinny matter

The video has garnered over 375K views on TikTok and many opinionated comments and mixed reactions.

While some responded with humour, a few agreed with @tlhodintuli and could relate to not liking their experience after weight loss, and others disagreed with her and shared their two cents on the topic.

Pika Pika said:

"Ngifuna ukuzaca mina ngi prove le theory yakho (I want to lose weight so that I can prove your theory)."

Crystal Chela wrote:

"The most important thing is that it should be how they feel about themselves, not how other people judge whether they look good or not."

Lily Lopez commented:

"I hear you, but I'm in ballet my brain chemistry is beyond repair on this one."

ola reacted:

"Also the same with being thicker!!"

Fikile said:

"I lost weight in 2020 and looked like I was missing had to bring back that weight."

hoandi commented:

"Adele is an example of this... That's true ❗ ."

sthembisomcunu commented:

"Lol Hai ithi ngithule. (Let me keep quiet)."

Honey of your life said:

"I lost weight last year and I looked like I was going through a lot. My head was bigger than my body ."

Woman regrets taking wohloza slimming drops

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman had many netizens intrigued after sharing how she lost weight in just one month.

A TikTok video shared by @itumelengmmusi1 shows how the woman used to look before taking a weight loss mixture syrup in a brown bottle believed to be wohloza.

@itumelengmmusi1 then shows herself a month later, looking slimmer and with a flatter stomach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News