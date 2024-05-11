In a TikTok video, a man was taking care of his nephew, but he still had to work and made a plan

The post on TikTok shows the extent to which he made sure that the kid would not get away from him

Netizens were in stitches after seeing the situation the child was in while spending time with his uncle

A young boy on social media was a viral hit with his uncle. In a TikTok video, he hilariously made sure the kid would behave.

A TikTok video shows a kid who was tied to his uncle while he babysat. Image: @yonelanc

The video of the young boy received many likes. People were entertained as they saw the hilarious video of the little boy and his babysitter.

Boy kept in line by uncle

In a TikTok video by @yonelanc, an uncle decided to tie himself to his nephew. He then went about his business fixing cars while the little boy waited by his side to try to him. Watch the video:

SA amused by kid and uncle

Many people thought the uncle and the child were hilarious. The man had gone the extra mile to make sure the child never got lost. Many peeps assumed that the kid was mischievous and needed to be tied up to an adult.

Read the comments below:

cheryllee_cpt commented:

"They were so tired of shouting and running after himthey had no other choice."

Sphile_Cele said:

"This is hilarious."

oumakamama wrote:

"Good. My mother used to do this to my son. He's 13 now and an introvert. this trick did wonders."

LindiMash laughed:

"Problem this one."

Chuma was amused:

"He's mad as hell."

