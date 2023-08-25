One kid wasn't happy that his mum went out to have fun, and he had to stay at home waiting for her

The extremely vocal child went viral because his mother recorded his reaction the day after her night out

Online users were thoroughly amused by how dramatic the kid was when he scolded his mother

A child was upset that his mother went somewhere to have fun with a friend. The kid had a whole talk with his mother just to let her know how unhappy he was.

A TikTok video shows a son ordering his mother not to go out ever again, and peeps were in tears.

The video of the child's anger got over 160 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who cracked jokes about the boy's passion.

Son prohibits mum from ever going out

@wendy_minie posted a video of her son complaining that she was gone for too long. The boy went on a rant about how she was gone for too long.

In the clip, he said that she must not do it again because he stayed very well with his aunt. Watch the video below:

Online users amused by passionate kid

Lots of people thought that the kid was hilarious. Many people predicted that he would be a very strict husband or father.

SammySamk08 said:

"That lecture you got was quite serious!"

Adelaide wrote:

"You got yourself another dad."

Keratiloe commented:

"He is not impressed with you at all that 'I’m watching you.'"

user4423529934270 added:

"He's going to be a strict husband."

Sphiwe Leveni was amused:

"That’s a final written warning for you."

TikTok viewers love feisty kids

Online users are always entertained when children do the most. One video had people laughing when a son gave his mum the cold shoulder.

