A video of a little boy pushing his mother's buttons has been doing the round on social media

In the clip, the mum is seen pleading with the child to go bath, but he couldn't be bothered as he plays on his tablet

The mother appeared to be in a losing battle, leaving many netizens amused by the child's defiance

A little boy proved that he is growing and has a mind of his own, much to his mum's frustration.

A little boy pushed his mum's buttons after giving him attitude. Image: @yvonnejabulilemth/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Unbothered toddler ignores mom's orders

A video posted on TikTok shows the chap playing on his tablet with headphones on as his mother pleads with him to take a bath.

She is heard trying countless times to reprimand the boy, who can be seen intentionally giving her attitude. Even when the mother threatens to call the father to come to discipline him, the boy still seems unbothered as he tells his mother to go on and call the dad.

Yho! Kids can drive you crazy.

When your kid gives you attitude

According to Parents.com, parents often find back talk from their children incredibly frustrating. However, what they may perceive as defiance or disrespect is usually a sign of something else. For example, children who lack impulse control or the ability to self-regulate may be more likely to talk back. Additionally, some children may talk back as a way to get attention.

When giving your kid an attitude makeover, Author and parenting expert Michele Borba advises parents to try it for at least 21 days. If you give up sooner than that, your child will revert back to a bad attitude.

Netizens respond to the video

Being a parent is challenging, and it doesn't help that it doesn't come with a manual either. Many netizens were amused by the little troublemaker and responded with banter in the comments.

BBsnack wrote:

"Soze sigeze nezinhlanhla."

Molini T said:

"I'm not saying teaching your kids English is bad, but I'm actually happy to see a kid that speaks their home language."

Jeaney Masedumedi Ma replied:

"He is like "no girl mo bitse daddy, I'll still tell him the same thing"."

Snowy Makhaola commented:

"He and my son are twins raising stubborn boys is hard, yoh ."

Tsholofelo Dithipe commented:

"My daughter is also Rorisang, and she also has a sassy attitude and has answers for everything.."

Omphemetse said:

" Please, my sister, “mo bitse”."

jakes735 replied:

"I love Rori hle He is really tired of being threatened about dad. He said mo bitse ."

Kamo wrote:

"Le sure Rorisang ke ngwana mare?."

