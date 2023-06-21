A video of a mom uncovering her baby at 5am to reveal a diaper accident has been doing the rounds online

The clip posted on TikTok shows how the baby's diaper had leaked some poop, messing up his sleepsuit

Many netizens found the incident amusing and relatable as they responded with banter and advice in the comments section

Babies can be a real handful, especially at the most inconvenient times.

One mommy knows this all too well after her little one decided to leave her a messy diaper situation early in the morning.

A mommy was left defeated after her little one pooped himself at 5am. Image: @kgotsoyarona/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows baby's 5am poop accident

A video on TikTok by @kgotsoyarona shows a mother uncovering her sleeping baby from the blankets at 5am to reveal poop leakage from the child's diaper, leaving a nasty stain on his romper.

Bathong, the poor mom, likely had to get up from her warm bed on the chilly morning to clean up her little one. Oh, the joys of parenthood.

Dealing with baby poop as a parent

According to Pampers, the frequency of your baby’s poops will change as your little one grows and their digestive system develops.

Most first-time moms go into motherhood with expectations, What to Expect states. What they'll be like as a mom, how they'll feel and even what the baby will be like. But your idea of parenthood and the reality of being a parent will likely be two very different things. Baby cries won't bother you. Poop won't make you sick.

Social media users share a good laugh

As a full-grown adult, little babies will humble you in one way or another. Many netizens could relate to the struggle as they responded with advice and funny comments on the post.

andile commented:

"Oksalayo uyazi kakela ."

Nonkosi wrote:

"Banesibindi futh abananembeza laba, ulala kanjani umanzi kanje ukuzikakela? ."

GoddessTheGod commented:

"Hawu umuntu kukhona itoilet phakathi endlini."

Jab's said:

"Vala ingubo uzambona ekseni ayi ngeke mfana."

@Ndumiso said:

"If you're pregnant right now, eyi mina angazi ngempela ukuthi uthembeni."

Thabsile responded:

"Vele uMgeze ."

andiswa837 wrote:

"Ngaleso skhathi uphupha kude kabi pakithi njeeeena maye unesono umuntu olahla lemphefumulo."

