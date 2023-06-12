One heartsore mother took to social media to share her pain after her child ruined her fancy curtains

The video posted by Motso Innocent Selowa shows the damaged curtain rail said to cost over R140K

South African netizens were stunned at the price of the curtains as they responded with confusion and questions

One mom was left heartbroken and defeated after her little ones ruined her expensive curtains.

Video shows broken curtains

A video posted on TikTok by Motso Innocent Selowa (@motso222) shows a fancy curtain with broken rail coming off of the wall.

Motso captioned the video:

" paid over R140k for my beautiful curtains and now ."

Children can be a handful. Bathong, this momma is going to have to pay another hefty amount to fix her lux curtains.

Why do children break things?

According to Best Case Parenting, Every child deals with stress differently. Some children may become destructive, while others may become angry or vocal.

These behaviours are often a way for children to release their pent-up emotions and feel better, even if only temporarily.

It is important to remember that children are still learning how to cope with stress in healthy ways. If you are concerned about your child's behaviour, talk to them about how they are feeling and help them find other ways to express their emotions.

Social media users react to R140K curtains

Children can drive their parents crazy. Many netizens were baffled by how expensive the mother's curtains cost as they took to the comments to question what made them so unique and pricey.

George responded:

"140K curtains.....are they made from gold or what‍♂️."

Mbalenhle Dlamini replied:

"Hai, I don’t recommend no peace kwa parenthood."

Iminathi asked:

"Sithini esi story sale curtain ye 140k?"

Leraydoh commented:

"140k... Do they close and open ka remote?"

Ashley Doe wrote:

"Nope, double it and give it to the next person."

Kwenkosi said:

"140 000 rands for curtanis? Mos nirich nina."

Noms reacted:

"Askies, mommy ."

Tam replied:

"It’s ok curtains aren’t ruined. Just put the railing back, and all sorted."

Thapelo Kekana355 replied:

"140k....mos my newspapers will never leave the window at this rate☹️."

