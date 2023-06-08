A funny video of a man running away from his mother has been doing the rounds on social media

In the TikTok post, the man reveals that he has found a way to avoid getting a hiding from his parent

Social media users found the mother-son moment hilarious as they responded with jokes and banter

If you have an old-school African mama then you know what it is like to get a hiding after being caught doing something you shouldn't.

A mischievous man had his mum running around after him. Image: @sphesihle2162/TikTok

According to Havard Health Publishing, may be the toughest part of parenting.

Son has his mother chase after him

One Mzansi man has found a way to avoid all this, though, after literally giving his mother the run around.

A video posted on TikTok by @sphesihle2162 shows the young man running away from his mother who is seen chasing after him in an effort to catch and discipline him.

The lady grows tired of chasing after her son as she huffs and puffs, trying to catch her breath before eventually giving up.

The mischievous man wrote:

"I think I have found a way to deal with my mother when she wants to give me a hiding."

Watch the funny video below:

According to NemoursKids Health, whatever your child's age, it's important to be consistent when it comes to discipline. If parents don't stick to the rules and consequences they set up, their kids aren't likely to either.

Netizens react to the mother-son moment

Children have a unique way of driving their parents crazy, LOL. Social media users were entertained by the playful moment between the mother and son. Others tried to reprimand him in a funny manner. Check out some of the comments below:

Neliswa khuba Mpungose commented:

" Uzomuzwa esethi ubuzama ukumbulala!!"

Mxolisi Biyela said:

"Uzosibulalela uMama wena."

Thema replied:

"Uzobizelwa umndeni wena kuthiwe ubufuna ukumbulala."

LucyDlamini@94 responded:

"Yaz ngeke ulibone izulu wena."

Majozish1 responded:

"Izokhala ekhanda I mop ngyaktshela ."

