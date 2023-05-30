A video of two babies entertaining themselves with white "paint" tickled a lot of social media users

The adorable twins were caught red-handed by their mother with the substance all over their clothes and floor

The mischievous duo amused thousands of netizens, and they noted that young children are a handful

A video of two babies playing with paint went viral. Image: @notsolotwinzz

Source: TikTok

Children never cease to amaze with the mess they can create with their little hands.

Curious babies keep themselves busy in TikTok viral video

A TikTok user @notsolotwinzz posted a video of her kids covered with a white sticky substance that looked like paint.

The twins put the stuff all over their babygrows, faces, hands, and the floor. When their mom busted them, they didn't seem bothered by the mess they had made.

Video of mischievous baby twins amuses Mzansi

The video shared on the social media platform got over 240 000 views and 4 400 likes. The kids' unfazed reaction had people in stitches, and some said the clip reminded them not to have children.

Watch the video below:

South Africans can't get enough of the adorable babies

@kurbeigh29 mentioned:

"Guys at this point as a mom you are powerless just standing there watching and waiting for them to finish so you can clean the mess."

@emoyional said:

"They don't care whether they are being caught or not."

@joannkennedy0 stated:

"Spa time leave those cuties alone."

@papaneolekarabo commented:

"They have a gig later you disturbing them. "

@gomolemo_molefe wrote:

"Once they are quiet, khon' into e'off."

@shazi03 mentioned:

"I can relate to this with my twins."

@kambursp15v added:

"I've been praying for twins, and I'm never praying again."

@buyisiwedlamini5 posted:

"I never had this bad luck my son never did this. Sorry mama."

