One woman tried to keep her baby hydrated with water at an event, but the little girl was not interested

The baby asked for the Jägermeister that her mother was drinking and refused the water in her feeding bottle

The video of the mother and daughter's interaction has gone viral on TikTok, and peeps posted heated comments

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a toddler asking for a Jägermeister sip from her mother went viral. Image: @masina_lee

Source: TikTok

A little girl attended an event with her mother and wanted to taste what the adults were drinking.

Curious baby asks for alcoholic drink in viral clip

The toddler rejected her feeding bottle and was hellbent on drinking Jägermeister from a big cup.

The mother tried to trick the baby into believing she was pouring the alcohol into her cup, but the baby was not fooled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She gently hit her mother and gestured to the green bottle with her cup. The people in the background can be heard laughing in the video posted by @masina_lee. One of them said the mother must give the baby Savanna.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses the toddler's unusual behaviour

Many TikTok users said the baby's behaviour was alarming. Some defended the mom and mentioned that it was normal for children to be curious about unfamiliar things. See the comments below:

@nebuka1900 posted:

"She is used to it is just that today she embarrassed you with people around."

@ms.mosito asked:

"That 'mo tshelle Savannah' at the end."

@trompiesmosha mentioned:

"You can just see that she's used to even mom used red stoep polish on her face."

@makofi99 wrote:

"It's a norm sometimes, kids do envy to taste the alcohol."

@theodore_35 said:

"Like mother like daughter."

@psyfokingz stated:

"Pandemic babies."

@_hazelr2 commented:

"And the one saying motshelle savanna wasn’t even joking. "

@mpho_west mentioned:

"That’s what happens when you drink alcohol during pregnancy. She’s familiar with the smell and wants more of it."

@gloriamafisagloriamafisa asked:

"Why expose a child to liquor? We are complaining about the high rate of youth alcohol drinking. Tomorrow you will be complaining that the child is a drunk."

2 Women balancing booze on heads at groove, TikTok of their dance routine entertains Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that two women were the centre of attention when they hit the dance floor. People were impressed by the ladies who were doing the most at groove.

TikTok users were loving the dance, which incorporated the ladies' bottles of Savanna. Loving their energy, many peeps could not help but rave over their moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News