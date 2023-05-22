An engineer recently shared her father's priceless reaction to the news of her upcoming wedding, and it left him in fits of uncontrollable laughter

Not only did her father burst into laughter, but the hilarious moment also caught the attention of Mzansi, with everyone joining in the joke

The young woman who was playing a joke on her dad broke the news of her wedding plans to her father but his reaction was priceless

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The reaction of a dad hearing news that his daughter is getting married has been trending on TikTok. Images: @bluechecile/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has been trending on TikTok all because of her dad's reaction to the news that she is going to get married. The lady was intending to play a joke on her father and she was shocked at his reaction.

Engineer's Dad's Hilarious Reaction to Wedding News Lights up Mzansi

TikTok user @bluechechile_ uploaded a video of her father's reaction to the news that she will be getting married. As she shared her joyful information, her dad's laughter grew louder and louder, unable to contain his amusement. The infectious laugh of the engineer's father quickly spread like wildfire, reaching the hearts and funny bones of Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dad's infectious laughter at his daughter's wedding announcement leaves Mzansi in stitches

Online users flooded the comments, with everyone chuckling and her dad's hilarious reaction. The funny family moment trended, and peeps could not help but give their opinion on the matter:

@Tokelo said:

"No trust in your romantic abilities."

@Keaorata commented:

"He has no faith in you."

@KingDee said:

"I bet you can't cook, clean."

@Zintle commented:

"My dad. He once told me, “If anyone paid lobola for you, I wouldn’t spend a dime of that money 'cause they would be back for it in no time.

@Mimi_enhlee said:

"Yhooo, my dad would have the same reaction; they don’t take me seriously!"

@Nomonde Cricy commented:

"Lol, he will probably laugh at the groom as well."

@Mokerenki Moabelo said:

"He’s gonna laugh like this when the uncles are at the gate."

“Getting married at 21”: Lady weds young in a beautiful ceremony, cute video stirs massive reactions

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a video of a couple who wed young.

A video of a couple who got married at 21 years old has brought many people praising their committed love.

The bride encouraged people who want to get married at a young age to do it if they are sure it is what they want.

Many TikTok users were amazed by their bravery as they tried to compare what they did at 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News