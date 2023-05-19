A woman took to the streets with her camera to record the priceless reactions of unsuspecting strangers

This audacious lady shares the joy of capturing spontaneous and loud moments in a hilarious video that has taken the internet by storm

Peeps flooded the comment section and praised the young woman for doing this without breaking a sweat

A young girl has been trending on social media after she uploaded a video of recording strangers. Images: @its. ashante/TikTok.

A young woman has been trending on social media after sharing a post-recording random people on the street.

Mzansi woman records strangers on the street

TikTok user @its.ashante posted a video which shows how she approaches random people and sets off a chain reaction of uncontrollable laughter. The candid responses she captures are simply priceless, ranging from surprised expressions to bursts of laughs. You can see the woman struggling to contain her laughter as you watch the post. She confesses that she tried her hardest to keep her laugh in.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to young hun's clever prank idea

The video quickly went viral, spreading laughter and amusement across social media platforms. Viewers couldn't help but enjoy the fun and share the joy of these spontaneous and lighthearted interactions.

People flooded the comment section with their views:

@MaShozi_Omuhle commented:

"Aibo Aibo. The ice cream part took me out!

@konnyjohn said:

"The two boys enjoyed the kiss."

@Badgirlloveyourz commented:

"She licked your ice cream."

@MaNdlela said:

"I think the silence and the straight face are making it worse."

@Letso.m commented:

"There’s nothing I hate more than being touched by random strangers."

@JustMo said:

"Lol, it’s always your straight face for me."

@Mbali Kay Kumalo said:

"I'm in a taxi watching this, trying so hard not to laugh."

