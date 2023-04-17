A controversial tweet surfaced on American Twitter stating that not a single person in a picture that included Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert among others

South African comedy fans came to the defence of Trevor Noah, with many stating that his early material hits differently

Fans mentioned Trevor Noah's ability to perform in various countries, including African third-world countries, and rewrite his shows to tailor them to the local culture

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Trevor Noah's comedy is in question. Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

South African comedian Trevor Noah has had Mzansi laughing for what seems like ages. His perfect blend of whacky and witty has carved him a place in comedy as one of Africa's greatest prospects. At least here in Southy.

American Twitter think Trevor is not funny

American Twitter, however, would argue otherwise. In a recent post, one user took the initiative of posting what would quickly become a controversial take.

@EndWokeness posted a picture of Trevor alongside prominent late-night show comedians such as Stephen Colbert of The Colbert Report, Seth Meyers of Saturday Night Live fame, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The tweet was captioned:

"Not a single person in this picture has ever made anyone genuinely laugh"

South Africans come to the comedian's defence

South African comedy fans quickly came to the defence of the former Daily Show host in true Mzansi fashion.

@SERDARAYYILDIZ said:

"If you didn't laugh at these, I'm very curious about what you're laughing at and your sense of humour?"

@chihera199x commented:

"Was #TrevorNoah cancelled for some reason I don’t know because why are people lying on his name???"

@mozcreature said;

"Nah, I disagree, have you watched early Trevor Noah’s material?! As an African it hits DIFFERENT! The rest sure I can agree but don’t do Trevor like that"

@MalcomEhx tweeted:

"Nah Trevor Noah is a genius. Saw this dude when I was in University doing local ghetto circuit with Township Jokes, Goes to England and Australia and kills it. Goes to African 3rd world countries and rewrites a whole show after the 1st night to Taylor make it for THAT culture …"

@torreylfc said:

"Trevor held my sanity together during the pandemic"

Zaidah02083290 said:

"Dont speak on South African's behalf,Trevor Noah not funny,probably never saw The Daywalker(my intro 2 his comic genious as 1 of the best interlectual storytellers)or all his other shows,the man is at his best when using his own material,xpand ur horizon ¬ come with sh... post

Trevor Noah to host the new local show LOL: Laugh Out Loud, Mzansi not happy with show’s rules

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Trevor would host the new local show LOL: Laugh Out Loud.

The television show is Prime Video's first South African original, and comedy lovers can't wait.

According to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, LOL: Last One Laughing will see 10 upcoming comedians competing for R1 million, which will be donated to charity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News