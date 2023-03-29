Trevor Noah is set to bring laughter to Mzansi comedy lovers with an upcoming television show titled LOL: Last One Laughing

The show, which will be Prime Video's first South African original, will see 10 upcoming comedians competing for R1 million to donate to charity

Fans have reacted to the rules of the show, saying the money should not be donated to charity because the upcoming comedians also need the money

Internationally acclaimed South African media personality Trevor Noah has secured a top local gig. The star will host a new comedy show named LOL: Last One Laughing.

Trevor Noah is set to host a new show named 'LOL: Last One Laughing'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The television show is Prime Video's first South African original, and comedy lovers can't wait.

Trevor Noah's new show LOL: Last One Laughing explained

According to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, LOL: Last One Laughing will see 10 upcoming comedians competing for R1 million, which will be donated to charity.

Mphela explained that the 10 up-and-coming comedians would be pitied against each other to see who could keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh.

Trevor Noah's fans react to rules of his upcoming show LOL: Last One Laughing

South Africans have taken to Twitter to discuss the rules of Trevor Noah's upcoming show, LOL: Last One Laughing. Many said they were unhappy that the money to be won in the show would be donated to charity.

Peeps feel that R1 million would be life-changing for up-and-coming comedians. They said it's unfair that they will be asked to donate the money.

@YayaRSA said:

"I hope the comedians on the show are getting paid."

@Kgopotso_kg wrote:

"That's how it works, the chosen charity will receive "valuables" worth R10k and be told it's worth R1 million."

@Mighty964 added:

"This is cool. I hope the focus is on the up-and-coming comedians to help them get global exposure. We have the talent and we are ready. So where do I register my charity?"

