People often wonder how celebrities' children live their day-to-day lives and whether they treat their parents like celebrities

Many of Mzansi's questions about the children of our favs will be answered on Connie Chiume's children's new podcast, The Kids of the Celebrity

Nongelo Chiume and Nothando Naledi Mabuza said they would be bringing in fellow celeb kids and discussing different matters

Being a celebrity's child is never easy as you grow up with the same attention and pressure your parents get from their fans.

Connie Chiume's two children, Nongelo and Nothando, are launching a new podcast titled 'The Kids of the Celebrity'. Image: @conniechiume

Connie Chiume's children, Nongelo Chiume and Nothando Naledi Mabuza understand what it means to be born into a famous family and want to shed more light on it.

Connie Chiume's children launch podcast titled The Kids of the Celebrity

According to The Daily Sun, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star's two children want to give Mzansi a closer look at how celebrities' children live their lives. Nongelo said:

"Our aim with this podcast is to humanise the lives of celebrity kids. We want to go beyond just providing entertaining and informative content."

Gomora star Connie Chiume's kids hope new podcast The Kids of the Celebrity will resonate with fans

Connie Chiume needs no introduction to the entertainment industry. The star has been in the game for years. Speaking about the show, The Kids of the Celebrity, Nothando added that the podcast would bring guests from different celeb backgrounds.

"We hope to bring a fresh perspective and shed light on the realities of our lives. The podcast promises to be a compelling and thought-provoking podcast featuring interviews with a variety of prominent children from different fields such as entertainment, sports, business and politics."

