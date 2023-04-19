DJ Sbu addresses accusations made by co-host Penuel against podcaster MacG, clarifying his stance on the controversy

Backlash ensues from the podcasting community, with opinions divided on the accusations and DJ Sbu's response

Penuel accused MacG of gatekeeping, claiming he does not support up-and-coming podcasters on YouTube

DJ Sbu has been making waves in the podcasting world with his popular show, Hustler's Corner, co-hosted by his friend Penuel the Black Pen.

Sbu defends MacG

However, recent controversy arose when Penuel accused fellow podcaster MacG of being a gatekeeper towards aspiring podcasters on YouTube, causing backlash from social media users and avid podcast listeners.

Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the podcast, captioned:

"[GLOVES OFF] God Penuel goes in on MacG for gatekeeping? "It is MacG's interest with #PodcastAndChill to make sure that no other podcast makes it So that everyone is forced to watch #podcastandchillwithmacg" Musa #ThaboBesterArrested Andile Senzo Meyiwa Stage 6 Dr Pashy"

Penuel doubles down on MacG statement

According to reports by ZAleb, DJ Sbu quickly addressed the matter, making it clear that he does not share the same sentiments as his co-host and does not believe MacG is a gatekeeper.

He knows the dangers of making enemies with Podcast and Chill, MacG's successful show with close to a million subscribers, as Penuel doubled down on his statements after they went viral.

Penuel explained that his intention was not to create animosity between himself and MacG, but rather to highlight how MacG primarily focuses on growing his own channel and rarely visits other podcasts.

He also mentioned that MacG has made untrue statements about him, calling him a sellout due to his affiliation with billionaire Rob Hersov.

