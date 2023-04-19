South African jazz musician Caiphus Semenya has stated that he does not want 50% of AKA's royalties

This comes after media reports claimed Semenya was fed up with the assassinated Company rapper continuing to sample his work unauthorised

AKA's loyal fans responded to the clarification by saying they regret throwing hate on Caiphus Semenya

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Legendary jazz musician Caiphus Semenya has slammed media reports alleging that he demands 50% royalties from assassinated rapper AKA for sampling his work without permission.

Caiphus Semenya denied the 50% royalties demand after AKA sampled his work without his permission. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and Veli Nhlapho/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sunday World reported not long ago that Semenya was coming for half of the profit Supa Mega made from sampling his work for the second time.

The first time AKA used Caiphus' work was in his 2018 hit song Caiphus Song, and he apologised. The second time he sampled an unauthorized element of Caiphus' work was in his posthumous album Mass Country in a song called Diary, and that was apparently the last straw for the Jazz Maestro.

Caiphus Semenya debunks rumours he's demanding 50% royalties from AKA

According to ZAlebs, podcaster Nkulukelo had a sit-down with ntate Caiphus on his YouTube podcast Nkululeko n Cultr. He clarified that he never demanded 50% royalties from AKA and that the Sunday World report was completely false.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Semenya stated that if the journalist wanted the true version of the story, they should have contacted him before publishing the article.

"I'm not like that. If he lacks respect, I was raised by people who taught me respect. When someone loses a loved one, you sympathise with them. And the way this boy died it hurts to me. There is no song that's worth his life. What's 50%?"

AKA's fans regret hating on Caiphus Semenya

When @ThisIsColbert dropped a of the interview on Twitter, Supa Mega's fans reflected on their vile behaviour towards Caiphus Semenya and blamed the media for tricking them. Netizens demanded that the news publication should apologise to both AKA and Caiphus.

@unathi_honey said:

"They disrespected a living legend and a dead legend "

@FivorskiDj shared:

"To think we bashed Bra Caiphus Semenya "

@MsKabzela posted:

"They owe Ntate Semenya an urgent apology! The disrespect "

@Pm_kukuterian2 replied:

"They called him names and said that he was an "opportunist" "

@Zipho_Kunene commented:

"Shame on the journalist, shame on bo Rashid and all the AKA fans who rushed to insult this legend and called him an "opportunist". You are all evil."

@SkindeepJD wrote:

"These tabloids are trying so hard to taint AKA's legacy."

@injaivukile also said:

"I hate that Ntate Semenya has to come out and explain himself because of ignorant people."

Sjava Reveals Mass Country was supposed to be a collab between him and Supa Mega, Mzansi feels robbed

In other stories, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country was supposed to be a collaboration between him and Sjava.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Mass Country producer Zadok took fans on a two-year journey of producing AKA's last album and revealed it was supposed to be a collaborative album with Sjava.

Sjava, who is no stranger to collaborative albums as he is gearing up for a new project called Inkabi Zezwe with Big Zulu, confirmed in a tweet that what Zidok said was true.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News