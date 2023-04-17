Thabo Bester's luxurious getaway car is still abandoned on Zimbabwe's side of the Beitbridge border

The Mercedes-Benz AMG was impounded six days after the convicted murderer escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre

Citizens expressed their shock online that Bester's car had been gathering dust for almost a year

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thabo Bester's getaway car is still abandoned in Zimbabwe. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - The Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG that Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester planned on using to cross the Zimbabwean border remains abandoned and clamped in the neighbouring country.

According to IOL, the posh vehicle hired by Magudumana was impounded on May 9 last year by the authorities in Zimbabwe and has been stationary ever since.

Sicelo Ndlovu arrested for removing SA plates on the Mercedes-Benz

A Zimbabwean publication, the Sunday News, reported that the car worth R3 million was impounded after a Zimbabwean man named Sicelo Ndlovu was caught red-handed trying to switch the South African registration plates with the Zimbabwean one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 36-year-old man appeared at the Beitbridge Magistrate's Court and was later acquitted on smuggling charges.

The report further states that the Zimbabwe Revenue of Authority (Zimra) will keep the car pending further legal action. See the Benz in the tweet below:

SA citizens weigh in on the impounded car

Zambi Ndou said:

"Good news, there is no corruption in Zimbabwe keep doing a good job. "

Wilbert Mogale wrote:

"This shows that Bester can easily execute his orders while behind bars. The question would be how, that's for the warders to answer."

Mario Dos Santos asked:

"Where did Thabo Bester get the funds for all of this? It must have cost a fortune to grease palms?"

Sekgorane Motshweneng mentioned:

"This movie will never end, scandal after scandal."

Mxolisi Maxwell asked:

"How did the Zimbabwean authorities even know he was associated with Thabo Bester l mean by merely looking at number plates it's impossible."

Video of Thabo Bester living soft life in prison drops Mzansi’s jaw: “Prisoners allowed to have own clothes?”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that footage of Thabo Bester vibing in his prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre was leaked on social media.

On three occasions, Bester can be seen in the video montage not wearing his prison uniform and comfortably relaxing on his crisp white bed sheets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News