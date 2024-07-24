It appears that Shebeshxt has released two new songs following his horrific car accident

The Limpopo rapper delivered Gibela iMoto and Motliseni Patleni to officially mark his return

Netizens welcomed Shebe back with heartfelt messages, excited to see their fave back in action

Shebeshxt dropped two new songs to end his hiatus. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt has released new music to mark his return after he was involved in a horrific car accident.

Shebeshxt drops new songs

Just over a month after his unfortunate car crash, it appears that Shebeshxt is ready to make a comeback and reclaim his glory in the music industry.

Briefly News reported on the rapper's discharge from the hospital, where he was expected to continue his recovery at home surrounded by his loved ones.

The publication also reported that Shebe needed to undergo trauma counselling after tragically losing his daughter, Onthatile, in the accident.

Seemingly hinting at his return, the rapper announced on Instagram that he had two songs out, titled Gibela iMoto and Motliseni Patleni, both reminiscent of his signature style.

The songs are both produced by Shebe's long-time producer, Naqua, who never fails to bring out the best in the rapper:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's new songs

Fans are excited to have the rapper back since his accident:

eeque_thedreama said:

"Maburna! Welcome back, achuz!"

uncle.vinny wrote:

"Welcome back!"

queen_lolly_sgananda posted:

"Welcome back, Papa."

thatoshxxtta vowed:

"I’m taking a break from everything for a week; I have to celebrate you!"

bokangtakalo was overjoyed:

"My fave is back!"

itumeleng_godfery showed love to Shebe:

"We miss you, mfana, hope you're recovering well."

greymercy responded:

"Shebe is back! Yay! Life was boring without you."

Shebeshxt reportedly misses court appearance

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper apparently missing a court appearance.

Shebe is set to stand trial for attempted murder, a case that was later postponed with hopes that he will show up.

Fans were stunned by the developments, saying the rapper had too much on his plate:

stevesedi666 said:

"He must be given time to recover. Can human rights be applied, please."

