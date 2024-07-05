Shebeshxt is expected to undergo trauma counselling to deal with the loss of his daughter

The rapper lost his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, in a tragic car crash that left him hospitalised for nearly a month

Shebe was recently discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home with his family

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Shebeshxt is expected to get professional help after his daughter, Onthatile, passed away. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap and Twitter/ OfficiallShebe_.

Source: UGC

Shebeshxt is said to be taking the loss of his daughter quite hard and will need to seek professional help to deal with Onthatile's untimely passing.

Shebeshxt pursues trauma counselling

Nearly a month since Shebeshxt's latest car accident, the rapper is still dealing with the traumatic effects of the crash.

Briefly News reported that Shebe was discharged from the hospital to complete his recovery at home with his family. However, the Limpopo rapper will need more than physicians to help him get better.

According to TshisaLIVE, Shebe is devastated by the loss of his daughter, Onthatile, who lost her life in the horrific car crash on 8 June 2024.

The family spokesperson/ lawyer, Lot Ramusi, revealed that Shebe and his girlfriend, Kholofelo, will need to undergo trauma counselling over the loss of their daughter.

"Emotionally, he is not okay, which is understandable because of what they have endured. Currently, he is focusing on exercises and regaining his mental health."

Shebeshxt gets tattoo of late daughter

To honour little Thati's memory, Shebeshxt got a tattoo of his princess' face on his leg, adding to his extensive collection of body art:

This is how fans reacted to the rapper's new ink:

DjClique_rsa comforted Shebe:

"She'll walk with you wherever you go."

MkoksF said:

"That's an awesome memory for your lovely princess, bro! May her soul RIP."

itsnotceasar wrote:

"Hang in there, big homie."

GaoneTlhong posted:

"Sorry for your loss; no parent should bury their offspring."

Katlego74680194 showed love to Shebe:

"Nothing feels better than knowing God loves you, that he is always there for you, and that he will always take care of you, bro. Ka time, mfana waka."

Shebeshxt gushes over his daughter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt gushing over his daughter, Onthatile, in a heartwarming video.

The clip broke fans' hearts, knowing that the rapper had big plans for his little princess, which he will never get to pursue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News