Mzansi found a heartbreaking video of Shebeshxt gushing over his late daughter, Onthatile

The rapper was seen speaking highly of his little girl, saying he never went a day without seeing her despite his busy schedule

Fans were shattered by the video and sent well-wishes and prayers to Shebe and his family

A heartbreaking video showed Shebeshxt gushing over his late daughter, Onthatile. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap (Facebook), official_shebeshxt_ (Instagram)

A heartbreaking video of Shebeshxt gushing over his daughter is making rounds online and has left netizens in tears considering recent tragic events.

Shebeshxt dotes on his daughter

Another throwback video of Shebeshxt speaking about his small family resurfaced online and left fans shattered.

At the start of his career, the rapper was captured speaking about his girlfriend, Kholofelo and their late daughter, Onthatile, referring to them as "his world".

YouTuber, Bookstreetwise posted sweet memories of Shebe and Thati, where the rapper emphasised how important she was to him:

"When it comes to my daughter, even if I were to go to Cape Town, I make sure a day doesn't go by without seeing her; nothing is more important than my child.

"I have plans for her. I save money for her trust fund; she's my little princess, my little queen. We're still starting out, but I want the best education for her because she's very smart."

Shebe went on to say that he believes his daughter knows not to believe every bad thing she hears about her dad, emphasising that she has never seen him do anything wrong or deprive her of anything.

Mzansi sends prayers to Shebeshxt

Fans were shattered by Shebe's ordeal and prayed for his strength through his grief:

slggames533 said:

"Thank you for capturing these moments; we are with you, Shebe Maburna️."

user-pn5kg8um2h was shattered:

"Eish. Strength to Shebeshxt and his family."

The_A_Wagon. wrote:

"This guy is going through the most."

AncestorsV86266 posted:

"This too shall pass; sorry for your loss."

Mapiwan63229832 responded:

"Losing a child is the saddest thing to happen to anyone; no one deserves it."

Shebeshxt's lawyer addresses rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's lawyer addressing rumours about the rapper's car accident.

Lot Ramusi finally answered netizens' claims that the rapper lost his leg in the fatal crash.

