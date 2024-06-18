Shebeshxt's lawyer finally shared an update on the rapper's health following his horrific car crash

Shebe was involved in an accident that took his daughter's life, and apparently, his leg and Lot Ramusi finally addressed the rumours

Fans were relieved after getting the truth, while others continued to question the rapper's involvement in the crash

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Shebeshxt's lawyer rubbished the rumours that the rapper lost a leg after his car accident. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt's lawyer has finally addressed the rumours circulating about the rapper's health as well as speculation about what led to his recent car accident.

Shebeshxt's lawyer addresses rumours following car crash

Just over a week since Shebeshxt was involved in a car accident, the rapper's lawyer has finally addressed the public about the incident.

Briefly News reported on the highly-publicised accident, including a heartbreaking report that the rapper was aware that his daughter, who was with him at the time, did not survive the crash.

Speaking in an interview shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Lot Ramusi addressed reports about the accident, including rumours that Shebeshxt lost his leg:

"I can confirm to you right now that he has not lost his leg. What we are concentrating on is for Shebe to get back on his feet and face the situation of his daughter."

Ramusi went on to reveal that he had to call Julius Malema to assist the rapper after he couldn't receive medical attention at a nearby public hospital after his crash.

Briefly News reported on how the EFF president assisted Shebe in getting proper medical care, even paying for his bills.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's health update

Netizens are relieved that the rapper is recovering, more so that he did not lose his leg:

LovethL45957 said:

"At least he didn't lose a leg."

Blaq_Mannequin was relieved:

"That’s a relief!"

Lady_S06 wrote:

"He is not my fave, but people were quick to judge him without knowing what really happened."

Meanwhile, some netizens discussed the reports that the rapper faced charges of culpable homicide:

Miz_Ruraltarain sad:

"Lot Ramusi must stick to being a lawyer. This PR thing he is attempting is going to get messy. Shebeshxt is a reckless driver. @NPA_Prosecutes's IT department must dig up his Facebook videos and tik tok."

MrBANG_SA said:

"Twitter people said he must rot in jail without even getting the real story."

TikiBoy_SA wrote:

"Of course they'd say the accident wasn't his fault, even if it were."

Funeral for Shebeshxt's daughter postponed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an update about Shebeshxt's daughter, Onthatile's funeral.

The rapper's family is said to have decided to postpone the burial and allow Shebe some time to recover enough to attend it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News