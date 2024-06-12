Shebeshxt is said to be aware of his daughter's death following their tragic car accident

The rapper was involved in a car crash that left him with serious injuries and an apparent broken leg

Prayers have gone out to Shebe and his family as netizens continue to express shock at the unfortunate event

Shebeshxt allegedly knows his daughter died in their car accident. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt is reportedly aware that his daughter, Onthatile, has passed away. The little girl tragically lost her life after she and her parents were involved in a car accident, allegedly being the only casualty in the incident.

Shebeshxt knows he lost his daughter

In the days following Shebeshxt's horrific car accident, the Limpopo rapper has been hospitalised due to serious injuries from the crash.

As news continues to circulate, it's alleged that the Ambulance rapper is aware of his daughter, Onthatile's death.

Shebe collided with a heavy motor vehicle on the evening of 8 June 2024. He was reportedly travelling with his daughter and her mother, en route to drop them off at home before driving to an event.

According to Sunday World, the rapper's mother revealed that her son was aware of his daughter's death when he mentioned it to his friends while in the hospital:

"He mentioned to his friends that he knew his daughter was no more."

L-Tido shows support for Shebeshxt

Following news of Shebe's car accident and the loss of his daughter, rapper, L-Tido showed his support for the rapper by sharing a recent video of them together.

The clip was taken ahead of Shebe's interview with the We Rollin hitmaker, where Shebe led the team in prayer:

This is how Mzansi reacted to the video:

thekelo_Teekay said:

"This is so touching, wow."

ManimoDj wrote:

"He’s also in our prayers, my G."

TeffuJoy posted:

"Godspeed to Shebe and his family."

ThabangHuncho responded:

"He will bounce back."

Piet_Moima commented:

"My brother."

Department of Transport to investigate Shebeshxt accident

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared details of the Department of Transport and Community Safety's alleged plans to investigate the rapper's car crash.

More details on the horrific R37 collision are expected to be released, including names of the persons involved.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News