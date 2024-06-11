Prophet's warning about Shebeshxt's safety went viral on social media after the Ambulance singer's tragic accident that claimed his daughter's life

Shebeshxt, who survived with severe injuries, including a broken leg and head injuries, was urged by the prophet to take precautions

Social media users recalled Shebeshxt dismissing the warning, while others expressed sorrow over his situation and the loss of his daughter

A video of a prophet speaking about Shebeshxt's safety has gone viral on social media. The now-viral clip comes days after the Ambulance singer's tragic accident, that claimed the life of his nine year old daughter.

Prophet warms Shebeshxt about his life in trending video

Shebeshxt is trending on social media and hogging headlines after miraculously surviving a horrific accident. The star allegedly suffered severe injuries, including a broken leg and head injuries in the collision.

A video shared on the micro-blogging platform X by a user with the handle @Am_Blujay shows the woman speaking about how Shebeshxt's life was in danger. She called on those close to him to warn him.

"Shebeshxt's crew, please, you guys are benefitting from him being on the stage, out there, amongst the people and all that. That young man's life is in danger, do something. He is not safe. People love him, but others don't.

"That young man needs protection on stage. He shouldn't even be driving himself. Shebeshxt is not safe, you people."

Social media users respond to the viral video

Some fans admitted that they saw the video a few months ago. Others said Shebe responded to the warning on social media.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Ehh mporofitha was spot on "

@MosaseTumelo commented:

"I remember after this video, the boy responded and actually cursed this lady; sometimes it's good to take free advice."

@ThabisoKgoathis added:

"You should have seen the negative comments under that post. Even Shebe said that it's just nonwane."

@cocza1 said:

"Probably she was never taken serious with this prophecy neh eish sadly so it's easy to type and say speedy recovery yet we don't know how is he coping dealing with the thought of living without his daughter. Life neh "

