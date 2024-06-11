Shebeshxt's mother, Mpho Chauke, updated fans about his injuries from the fatal accident, revealing he has a broken leg, abdominal fracture, and head injuries

Shebeshxt was involved in a fatal accident that killed his nine-year-old daughter on R37 Road in Limpopo

South Africans expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy towards Shebeshxt's family on social media

Shebeshxt's mother, Mpho Chauke, has opened up about her son's fatal accident and gave fans a detailed update about his injuries and current condition. She also mourned her granddaughter's passing.

Shebeshxt’s mother, Mpho Chauke, shared details about his condition. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt's mother breaks her silence about musician's accident

South Africans have been anxiously waiting for an update on the upcoming musician Shebeshxt's condition. Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a fatal accident on R37 Road next to Smelters Mine in Limpopo, which resulted in his nine-year-old daughter's death.

According to MDN News, the Ambulance hitmaker's mother, Mpho Chauke, gave a statement concerning her son's condition. She said the star is aware that his daughter passed away. She said:

"When I heard him talking only about his girlfriend, I thought maybe he was not aware until yesterday when he mentioned to his friends that he was aware that his daughter is no more."

Per the post, Shebeshxt suffered several injuries, including a broken leg, an abdominal fracture, and head injuries. He is receiving treatment and undergoing tests.

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt's family

Social media users shared heartwarming messages to Shebeshxt and his family. Many sympathised with the star.

@unwindwithOkuhl commented:

"Man may the family find healing cause WoW "

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"This story is heartbreaking yazi, nyani you never know what tomorrow holds. The loss of such a young innocent soul .. yhoo "

@sheilamanyorio added:

"My deepest condolences to the family."

@AustineMsagala

"Life is so close to a complete change of events, it's almost mandatory for us to be grateful.."

Videos from Shebeshxt’s horrific car accident scene trend

Nearly a day following reports of Shebeshxt's latest car accident, new videos have been uncovered and are currently topping social media trends.

