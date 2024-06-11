Shebeshxt's family has officially released a statement following the rapper's horrific car accident

The Chauke family acknowledged the incident as well as the passing of Shebe's daughter, and asked for space and empathy to process the loss

Mzansi is shattered by the tragic news and sends heartfelt condolences to the family and well-wishes to Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt’s family released a statement regarding the rapper's horrific car crash. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt's family has released a statement addressing the rapper's car accident. This comes after news of the incident gained national coverage and sent shockwaves across the country.

Shebeshxt's family address car accident

In the days following Shebeshxt's horrific car accident, his family has officially broken its silence to address the unfortunate incident.

The Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a car crash on the night of 8 June 2024 that tragically claimed the life of his daughter, Onthatile.

In response to the nationwide coverage of the news, the Chauke family has released a statement shared by MDN News acknowledging the incident and appealing to fans and the general public to keep the family in their prayers:

"The accident unfortunately claimed the life of his beloved daughter, Onthatile, leaving us in utter grief and shock as she was the angel that warmed all our hearts.

"Katlego is alive and in hospital receiving medical attention. We are thankful for the outpouring of support and upkeep we have received thus far, and we ask that you keep the family in your prayers."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's accident

Though many were against his violent temper, netizens extended their hearts to Shebe and were shattered by what the rapper was going through:

Jabulile_JoyP said:

"Please be kind; the man is already going through a lot."

katleelaka was shattered:

"This is so heartbreaking."

XUFFLER wrote:

"Speedy recovery to the brother."

Naki_Nephawe posted:

"I wish people would stop spewing hate at him; he's also human."

Shebeshxt's mother speaks out

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Shebeshxt's mother regarding the rapper's unfortunate car accident.

Netizens were heartbroken by her message as she spoke about her granddaughter's untimely passing.

