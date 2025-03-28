The festivities continue as South Africa continues to celebrate Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva

A major stadium event is planned for Sweet Guluva, real name Akonamathemba Mbele, on Saturday 5 April 2025

Fans have expressed excitement about the event with many planning to attend and others asking if Ashley Ogle will be there

Nquthu Municipality has planned a stadium event for Sweet Guluva. Image: kokotapiano, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

KwaZulu-Natal isn’t done celebrating Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva. An earlier video showing throngs of young people dancing and chanting in the streets celebrating Sweet Guluva’s win sparked both sharp criticism and support.

KZN plans massive homecoming for Sweet Guluva

It seems the street celebrations were only just the beginning. Nquthu Municipality has lined up a massive homecoming celebration for Sweet Guluva. The event is pencilled for Saturday, 5 April 2025 at Nquthu Stadium from 10 pm and is expected to go well into the night.

Social media user @SlungileMbatha1 excitedly shared a poster of the event with the caption:

“Nquthu is calling for us to join them as they welcome Sweet Guluva the winner of Big Brother Mzansi S5. Nquthu stand up ixesha lifikile 👏🏽🎉💃🏼”

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's homecoming event

The announcement sent netizens into a frenzy. Sweet Guluva’s fans flooded the comments with excitement and made plans to attend the event. Several inquired if Sweet Guluva’s love interest in the Big Brother Mzansi house, Ashley Ogle, would grace the event.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MaronzaLes asked:

“Who will be traveling from JHB to Nquthu on this day? Can we go together, please?”

@nalachims remarked:

“All roads lead to Nquthu on 5 April. Save the date coz we're shutting it down 💃💃💃”

@Buffalo382506 responded:

“This is how you welcome the winner.”

@ThenjiweBu27831 exclaimed:

“Phakathi inside ❤️❤️❤️”

@MuhanguBernita requested:

“Can Ash please phelekezela uBhudi?”

KZN is excited for Sweet Guluva's huge celebration. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Uyanda and Jojo's homecoming events

Sweet Guluva isn't the only Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition top 5 housemate who received a hero's welcome when they touched down in their home provinces.

Second runner-up Uyanda received a massive homecoming when he touched down at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Eastern Cape.

A video circulating on social media shows multitudes of people waiting at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport to welcome Uyanda. In the video, Uyanda’s fans burst into song and wild cheers as they welcomed the reality TV star back home.

Another top 5 finalist, Jojo also pulled a massive crowd for her homecoming in Bloemfontein. She cruised the streets of Bloemfontein in a Jeep. A video showed how Jojo received some love from her fans as she drove down the road on her way home.

Sweet Guluva impresses Zimbabwean fans

Meanwhile, Sweet Guluva's popularity extends beyond South Africa's borders. Briefly News reported how the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner charmed Zimbabweans during an Instagram Live Q&A session.

Sweet Guluva put his charm on display after he spoke one of Zimbabwe's main languages leaving his Zimbabwean fans feeling appreciated.

