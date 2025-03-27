Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva melted Zimbabweans' hearts after speaking one of their main languages

The reality TV star held a Q&A where he mostly spoke in a mixture of isiZulu and English, but surprised fans when he claimed he knew a Zimbabwean language

Zimbabweans flooded the comments section with praise, saying that they felt recognised and appreciated by Sweet Guluva

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva continues to win the hearts of his fans. Sweet Guluva recently impressed Zimbabwean fans with his Shona language skills.

Sweet Guluva has been reaching out to his fans after walking away with the coveted R2 million cash prize. The 23-year-old student from Cape Town recently held a Q&A session on Instagram Live.

Sweet Guluva speaks perfect Shona

During the Instagram Live session, the reality TV star, born Akhonamathemba Mbele, spoke mainly in isiZulu and English.

A snippet of the Instagram Live session was shared on Facebook by the Sweet Guluva & Ash-ley Ogle Fanpage. In the clip, Sweet Guluva surprised his Zimbabwean fans when he revealed that he can speak Shona.

His pronunciation of the only Shona phrase he claims he knows was so perfect that it impressed native speakers. He impressed Shona speakers even further when he admitted that the phrase didn’t apply in the context.

“Shona? I know there is Mapfumo. Mapfumo. Sorry if I’m pronouncing it wrong. Kunyora zvakanaka. But I know that it doesn’t connect with whatever I’m saying. I know that it means 'You must go and write nicely'. That’s the only thing I can say,” Sweet Guluva said.

Zimbabwean fans impressed by Sweet Guluva's Shona

Zimbabweans erupted with pleasure in the comments. They praised Sweet Guluva for embracing them. Here are some of the reactions:

Felistas Chakuinga gushed:

“Thank you for recognising us, we are here in large numbers. The fact that he is trying, aaah, I chose well, I'm so proud of you, King. We are happy this side💃💃💃🎊🎊🎊🎊”

Shasha Kayz declared:

“First Big Brother winner to recognize us after winning. We are proud of you, Guluva. I'm glad I voted for Guluva.”

Gondai Moyo-Kanyemba said:

“That’s why we voted for you, Sweet Guluva! Ngiyabonga kakhulu for speaking our Shona language👌🏽. All the best, Lokhuzana, in your endeavours 🙏🏿. I liked your personality in the house, your maturity from such a young guy, your creativity and your competitiveness. You are a Star⭐️👌🏽”

Thulie Thulie suggested:

“This young man has won many hearts. Zimbabweans, where are you? Take him to Victoria Falls so he can see the beauty. He will tell others how beautiful the country is🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Magaret Chimonyo said:

“For our boy to realise us by speaking our language ❤️ We love you, Sweet Guluva. I am a Shona, and I am smiling alone hearing this.”

